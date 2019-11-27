Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers

Injury management: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard won’t play against Grizzlies

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sits on the bench.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Nov. 27, 2019
11:17 AM
MEMPHIS — 

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play Wednesday when his team faces Memphis for what the team termed injury management of a sore left knee.

Leonard scored 28 points during 29 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers’ victory in Dallas. He has not played on consecutive nights since April 2017.

The Clippers (13-5), winners of six consecutive games, will have Paul George in the lineup against the Grizzlies. George has averaged 25.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in eight games since returning from rehabilitation on his surgically repaired shoulders.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
