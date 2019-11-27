Injury management: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard won’t play against Grizzlies

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play Wednesday when his team faces Memphis for what the team termed injury management of a sore left knee.

Leonard scored 28 points during 29 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers’ victory in Dallas. He has not played on consecutive nights since April 2017.

The Clippers (13-5), winners of six consecutive games, will have Paul George in the lineup against the Grizzlies. George has averaged 25.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in eight games since returning from rehabilitation on his surgically repaired shoulders.