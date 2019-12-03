Montrezl Harrell, Paul George lead Clippers past Trail Blazers

Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points, Paul George added 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-97 on Tuesday night.

Kawhi Leonard added 11 points in helping extend the Clippers’ franchise-best start at home to 13-1.

The game was tied 10 times in the first half before the Clippers eked out a 62-59 lead at halftime.

George and Leonard took over to start the third. They each hit 3-pointers and George had a steal and a dunk to go with a free throw from Leonard as part of a 14-3 run that gave the Clippers a 76-62 lead.

Advertisement

The Blazers answered with seven straight points to trail by seven. Harrell dominated the rest of the quarter, scoring nine points in the Clippers’ 21-7 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth that extended their lead to 96-76.

1 / 9 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) congratulates teammate Patrick Patterson (54) after Patterson makes a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 9 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, center, pulls down a rebound between Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum, left, and Hassan Whiteside in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 9 Clippers forward Paul George looks for an opening to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) in the first quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 9 Clippers center Ivaca Zubac, left, turns to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 9 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) shoots and scores over Portland Trail Blazers forward Skal Labissiere (17) in the second quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 9 Clippers general manager Jerry West arrives for a game between the Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 9 Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 9 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) fights for position under the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, right, in the second quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 9 Clippers stars Paul George, left, and Kawhi Leonard rest on the bench in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on Tuesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

George tied his season high by making 6 of 7 3-pointers, some arcing like rainbows on their way into the net. As a team, the Clippers made 17 3-pointers on 34 attempts, with Patrick Patterson scoring 15 of his 19 points on 3s.

Patterson and George connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth before George and Leonard sat down for good with 3:57 remaining.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points, Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting for the Blazers, whose three-game winning streak ended.



Advertisement

Carmelo Anthony had nine points and six rebounds two weeks after signing with the Blazers in his return to the NBA. Lillard and Anthony were held under their scoring averages.

