Clippers

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard lead Clippers to victory over Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., right, blocks a shot by Clippers forward Paul George.
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., right, blocks a shot by Clippers forward Paul George during the first half of the Clippers’ 120-99 win at Staples Center on Tuesday.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2019
10:05 PM
Paul George scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers returned home after two weeks away to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-99 on Tuesday night.

The Clippers went 4-2 on their recent road trip, matching their longest of the season. Leonard didn’t play in the finale, a loss Saturday at Chicago.

But he came back strong at Staples Center, teaming with George in a dominant third quarter that saw the Clippers stretch their lead from five points to 21 by the time it was over. The two superstars combined to score 18 points in a 32-16 run that sent the Clippers into the fourth leading 90-69.

Lou Williams added 20 points for the Clippers, scoring their first 11 of the fourth — including three 3-pointers. Ivica Zubac had 12 points in helping the team win its 12th in a row over the Suns in Los Angeles.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a 25-game NBA suspension for Phoenix, which lost its fourth in a row.

Ayton played on opening night, scoring 18 points against Sacramento, and then sat out as punishment for violating the league’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a diuretic. He showed little rust in notching his second double-double of the season while playing 24 minutes.

Clippers
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
