Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spearhead Clippers’ comeback win over Spurs

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, knocks the ball away from Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter of the Clippers’ win Monday at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, knocks the ball away from Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter of the Clippers’ win Monday at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Feb. 3, 2020
10:17 PM
Share

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Monday night.

Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George’s jumper with 13 seconds left made it 106-102.

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills’ half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.

Advertisement

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan added 26 — but none in the fourth — for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended. Aldridge had 13 points in the fourth.

1/8
Clippers forward Paul George forces Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan into a missed shot during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/8
Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, and Spurs center Trey Lyles battle for a rebound during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/8
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is fouled by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard while driving to the basket during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/8
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl blocks a shot by Clippers forward JaMychal Green during the first half.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/8
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, right, blocks a shot by Clippers forward Paul George during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/8
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell dunks over Spurs guard Dejounte Murray during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
7/8
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, right, tries to steal the ball away from Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
8/8
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, knocks the ball away from Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Patrick Beverley’s 3-pointer tied the game for the Clippers for the last time at 102-all.

Leonard’s streak of nine straight games with at least 30 points ended. George had a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a game-high eight assists.

Advertisement

George got hit in the nose by DeRozan’s left elbow at 6:02 of the third. After a video review, DeRozan was called for a flagrant-1 foul. DeRozan was driving to the basket when he struck George, who spun around and went down on his knees holding his face. George returned in the fourth.

The Spurs blew a 15-point first-half lead and the game became a back-and-forth affair over the final two quarters.

Lakers
The final game of Kobe Bryant the coach
477390_SP_0131_lakers_blazers21_WJS.jpg
Lakers
The final game of Kobe Bryant the coach
Those who watched Kobe Bryant coach his daughter’s youth basketball team the day before he died saw a man at peace and enjoying what he loved to do.
More Coverage
LeBron James on why he picked Gianna Bryant’s number for NBA All-Star game: ‘Zhuri’
Kobe Bryant memorial items collected by Lakers; here’s what’s happening to them

Clippers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement