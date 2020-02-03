Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spearhead Clippers’ comeback win over Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Monday night.

Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George’s jumper with 13 seconds left made it 106-102.

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills’ half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan added 26 — but none in the fourth — for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended. Aldridge had 13 points in the fourth.

1 / 8 Clippers forward Paul George forces Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan into a missed shot during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 8 Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, and Spurs center Trey Lyles battle for a rebound during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 8 Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is fouled by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard while driving to the basket during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 8 Spurs center Jakob Poeltl blocks a shot by Clippers forward JaMychal Green during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 8 Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, right, blocks a shot by Clippers forward Paul George during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 8 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell dunks over Spurs guard Dejounte Murray during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 8 Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, right, tries to steal the ball away from Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 8 Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, knocks the ball away from Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Patrick Beverley’s 3-pointer tied the game for the Clippers for the last time at 102-all.

Leonard’s streak of nine straight games with at least 30 points ended. George had a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a game-high eight assists.

George got hit in the nose by DeRozan’s left elbow at 6:02 of the third. After a video review, DeRozan was called for a flagrant-1 foul. DeRozan was driving to the basket when he struck George, who spun around and went down on his knees holding his face. George returned in the fourth.

The Spurs blew a 15-point first-half lead and the game became a back-and-forth affair over the final two quarters.