Healthy Clippers don’t need to lean on stars to beat struggling Timberwolves

There was no need for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to do it all Saturday against Minnesota, as they had been required during a short-handed December victory against the same Timberwolves.

This time, the Clippers’ stars had backup.

Playing with a healthy roster for only the second time this season, and first since Christmas, the Clippers wore down the Timberwolves in the second half of a 118-106 victory at Staples Center.

The Clippers all but ensured an 11th consecutive defeat for the Timberwolves by holding Minnesota (15-33) scoreless for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter. In that time, the Clippers’ lead grew from 12 to end the third quarter to 19.

The last time these teams met George had 46 points and Leonard 42 to become first teammates in team history to score 40 or more in the same game. Leonard appeared on pace to match that total Saturday after scoring 24 before halftime but finished with 31 in 24 minutes. It was his ninth consecutive game with at least 30 points — the second-longest such streak in Clippers history, behind only World B. Free’s run of 11 in 1980 — and the start of a memorable day for the forward, whose jersey was set to be retired by San Diego State hours later.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer chartered a plane to take players and staffers to San Diego for the occasion, coach Doc Rivers said.

George scored 21 points, including 11 during a five-minute stretch that spanned the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. Playing for only the second time since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him more than three weeks, George was playing under a minutes restriction that limited him to 25.

The Clippers (34-15) improved to 14-1 coming off of a loss this season. They also received 10 points off the bench from Landry Shamet, who has scored in double figures in nine straight games, and 17 from Lou Williams and 16 from Montrezl Harrell.

Even with the healthy roster, Los Angeles couldn’t escape reminders of the roster’s fragility. Amid an 8-2 run in the final 71 seconds of the first half that put the Clippers ahead seven at halftime, Harrell rolled an ankle. He would return, however.

Later, George was inadvertently hit in the face during a third-quarter drive and stayed on the court for nearly a minute. The forward returned later and made a step-back jumper with seconds remaining in the third quarter for a 12-point Clippers lead.