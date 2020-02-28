Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers

Clippers rout Nuggets to move into second place tie in West

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) powers his way for a layup against Nuggets forwards Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant during the first half of a game Feb. 28, 2020, at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) powers his way for a layup against Nuggets forwards Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant during the first half Friday at Staples Center.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 28, 2020
10:07 PM
Paul George made six three-point shots while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers routed the Denver Nuggets 132-103 on Friday night in a meeting of Western Conference powers.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and added five-pointers in the third consecutive win for the Clippers, who evened the teams’ season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets to their worst loss of the season.

In a meeting of two elite rosters hoping to win their franchises’ first championship in June, the Clippers pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers (45-12) for the West’s best record.

In one of its biggest regular-season games to date, Los Angeles looked deep enough for the long postseason grind. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2% of their three-point attempts in a merciless offensive performance.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 20 points for the Nuggets, who took a loss that was even worse than their 26-point defeat at Houston on New Year’s Eve. Denver lost for only the fourth time in it last 12 games.

Clippers
