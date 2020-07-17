Clippers center Montrezl Harrell leaves Orlando for family emergency

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell left the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., after the team practiced Friday to tend to what was called an emergency family matter, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Harrell, whose 18.4 points off the bench are third most by a reserve in the NBA this season, will return to the team at a later date, according to the person who is not authorized to speak publicly. The NBA’s health and safety protocols state that Harrell will be required to quarantine between four and 10 days upon his return.

The first of three Clippers preseason scrimmages is July 22, with the team’s first of eight “seeding games” scheduled for July 30 against the Lakers.

Harrell is not the first player to leave the league’s so-called bubble since arriving with his team. On Thursday, New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson departed because of what the Pelicans called an “urgent family medical matter.” Like Harrell, Williamson is expected to rejoin his team at a later date.

With Harrell’s departure, the Clippers are known to only have one center currently available for practices, in Joakim Noah. Starting center Ivica Zubac did not travel with the team to Orlando on July 8 and still had not reported in recent days.

Coach Doc Rivers declined to say Friday morning whether Zubac, starting forward Marcus Morris or reserve guard Landry Shamet had arrived on the Disney campus and begun quarantining.