NBA releases scrimmage schedules for Lakers and Clippers
The Clippers will tip off the schedule of NBA’s scrimmages against Orlando on July 22 at noon PDT in Orlando, Fla., while the Lakers will take on Dallas at 4 p.m. PDT on July 23 in their opener in preparation for the resumption of the season.
The NBA released the schedule of scrimmages on Saturday. Each team will play three games, concluding on July 28. The regular season restarts for 22 of the 30 NBA teams on July 30 with two games, including the Clippers and Lakers playing each other in the nightcap.
The Clippers face the Magic in a game at HP Field House, one of three sites at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex that will be used for games. The other two are the Arena and Visa Center.
The NBA and its players agreed on messaging that could be on the backs of jerseys for the first four days of the league’s reboot near Orlando, Fla.
The Clippers will play the Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. PDT July 25 at the HP Field House and the Sacramento Kings at 1 p.m. PDT July 27 at the Arena.
The Lakers also play the Magic, at 9 a.m. PDT on July 25, and the Wizards, at noon PDT July 27. The Lakers play all their games at the Visa Center.
NBA scrimmage schedule
(all times PDT)
July 22
Clippers vs. Orlando, noon, Arena
Washington vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m., HP
New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., Arena
Sacramento vs. Miami, 5 p.m., HP
July 23
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, noon, Visa
Portland vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m., HP
Lakers vs. Dallas, 4 p.m., Visa
Phoenix vs. Utah, 5 p.m., HP
July 24
Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., Arena
Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 2 p.m., Visa
Houston vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m., Arena
July 25
Lakers vs. Orlando, 9 a.m., HP
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 9:30 a.m., Arena
Miami vs. Utah, 1 p.m., HP
Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 1:30 p.m., Arena
Clippers vs. Washington, 5 p.m., HP
Denver vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., Arena
July 26
Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, 9 a.m., HP
Phoenix vs. Boston, 10:30 a.m., Visa
Indiana vs. Dallas, 1 p.m., HP
Portland vs. Toronto, 3 p.m., Visa
Houston vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., HP
July 27
Lakers vs. Washington, noon, Visa
Clippers vs. Sacramento, 1 p.m., Arena
Utah vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., HP
Orlando vs. Denver, 4 p.m. Visa
New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., Arena
July 28
Memphis vs. Miami, 11 a.m., Visa
Toronto vs. Phoenix, noon, Arena
San Antonio vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., HP
Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Visa
Boston vs. Houston, 5 p.m., Arena
Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., HP