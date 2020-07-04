Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA releases scrimmage schedules for Lakers and Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic battles for position with Lakers guard Danny Green.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic battles for position with Lakers guard Danny Green during a game in December.
(Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
July 4, 2020
9:54 AM
The Clippers will tip off the schedule of NBA’s scrimmages against Orlando on July 22 at noon PDT in Orlando, Fla., while the Lakers will take on Dallas at 4 p.m. PDT on July 23 in their opener in preparation for the resumption of the season.

The NBA released the schedule of scrimmages on Saturday. Each team will play three games, concluding on July 28. The regular season restarts for 22 of the 30 NBA teams on July 30 with two games, including the Clippers and Lakers playing each other in the nightcap.

The Clippers face the Magic in a game at HP Field House, one of three sites at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex that will be used for games. The other two are the Arena and Visa Center.

Lakers

The Clippers will play the Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. PDT July 25 at the HP Field House and the Sacramento Kings at 1 p.m. PDT July 27 at the Arena.

The Lakers also play the Magic, at 9 a.m. PDT on July 25, and the Wizards, at noon PDT July 27. The Lakers play all their games at the Visa Center.

NBA scrimmage schedule


(all times PDT)

July 22

­­Clippers vs. Orlando, noon, Arena

Washington vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m., HP

New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., Arena

Sacramento vs. Miami, 5 p.m., HP

July 23

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, noon, Visa

Portland vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m., HP

Lakers vs. Dallas, 4 p.m., Visa

Phoenix vs. Utah, 5 p.m., HP

July 24

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., Arena

Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 2 p.m., Visa

Houston vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m., Arena

July 25

Lakers vs. Orlando, 9 a.m., HP

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 9:30 a.m., Arena

Miami vs. Utah, 1 p.m., HP

Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 1:30 p.m., Arena

Clippers vs. Washington, 5 p.m., HP

Denver vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., Arena

July 26

Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, 9 a.m., HP

Phoenix vs. Boston, 10:30 a.m., Visa

Indiana vs. Dallas, 1 p.m., HP

Portland vs. Toronto, 3 p.m., Visa

Houston vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., HP

July 27

Lakers vs. Washington, noon, Visa

Clippers vs. Sacramento, 1 p.m., Arena

Utah vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., HP

Orlando vs. Denver, 4 p.m. Visa

New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., Arena

July 28

Memphis vs. Miami, 11 a.m., Visa

Toronto vs. Phoenix, noon, Arena

San Antonio vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., HP

Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Visa

Boston vs. Houston, 5 p.m., Arena

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., HP

Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

