Clippers lose to Suns on Devin Booker’s buzzer-beater

Seconds away from forcing overtime Tuesday, the Clippers saw their opportunity to win stolen by the Phoenix Suns.

Center Ivica Zubac’s tipped pass, which would have started a fast break in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, instead landed in the hands of Suns star Devin Booker, whose game-winning basket as time expired sealed Phoenix’s 117-115 victory.

That the game ended on a difficult shot was fitting on an afternoon when the Suns pushed their lead to as many as 11 points behind their shooting. They made 17 of the 32 three-pointers they attempted, a cushion that helped them stave off a fourth-quarter Clippers comeback that locked the game into a tie throughout the final minutes.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers (45-22) with 27 points. Booker scored 35.

Here are three observations from the Clippers’ loss:

Playing in his first game since clearing the NBA’s 10-day quarantine process, Clippers reserve Lou Williams came off the bench to score seven points with six assists and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Williams had been cleared to play only earlier in the day.

Before his final pass led to the game-changing turnover, Zubac had played his best game yet in the bubble, scoring a season-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds. Coach Doc Rivers would typically not play Zubac in the fourth quarter, in favor of Montrezl Harrell, but Harrell has not been with the team since July 17.