NBA roundup: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot pushes Nets to win over Bucks

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead for good in a 119-116 win over Milwaukee that kept the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11 and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games. Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Frank Mason III added 11 points.

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

The Nets led 94-88 at the start of the fourth, and the Bucks went on a 16-10 run to take their first lead of the second half at 107-104 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Wilson with 5:31 left. Sterling Brown’s 3 with 3:56 left put the Bucks up 110-107.