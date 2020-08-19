Clippers let Mavericks slip away in Game 2 to tie up series

The second game of the Clippers’ postseason began Wednesday with an irreplaceable player missing from their lineup.

It turned ominous when they missed nine of their first 10 shots.

It was over when they missed multiple opportunities to complete their comeback and assert control over the game, and series.

The Clippers’ 127-114 loss to Dallas in Game 2 of their now-even first-round series wasn’t the result of falling behind 15-2 within the first quarter’s first five minutes, though that opening stretch — which came only two days after the Clippers opened Game 1 on an 18-2 run — certainly did not help. By the end of that quarter, the Clippers had mostly gotten themselves out of that hole.

Advertisement

But in a theme that repeated throughout the night, the Western Conference’s second seed quickly dug itself another every time it was given a chance to threaten Dallas’ hold.

It happened early in the second quarter, when a four-point deficit ballooned to 15 in less than three minutes.

It happened late in the third, when a two-point game became 13 in 82 seconds.

1 / 7 Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) drives between Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press) 2 / 7 Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Clippers’ Paul George (13) battle for the ball during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press) 3 / 7 Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) tries to protect the ball from a trio of Clippers players during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press) 4 / 7 Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) protects the ball from Clippers’ Reggie Jackson, center, and Lou Williams (23) during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press) 5 / 7 Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press) 6 / 7 Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks with guard Reggie Jackson during the second half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement / Associated Press) 7 / 7 Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard drives past Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic during the first half on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Most devastating to the Clippers’ comeback hopes, it continued in the fourth even when Mavericks star Luka Doncic went to the bench with his fifth foul with Dallas leading by 13 with 11:37 remaining. Despite a lineup featuring superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were behind by 18 three minutes later.

With less than three minutes left in the game and a chance to trim Dallas’ lead to single digits, center Montrezl Harrell was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen near the top of the three-point arc. Harrell spent the ensuing timeout either arguing the call or talking, animatedly, with coach Doc Rivers, but the moment was gone. On Dallas’ next possession, it pushed its lead to 12 on two free throws.

Leonard led the Clippers with 35 points and 10 rebounds and made 13 free throws. Lou Williams added 23 points off the bench, with seven assists, but the Clippers’ league-leading bench was outscored 47-37.

Doncic scored 28 points, with eight rebounds and seven assists but nothing was more important to the Mavericks’ victory than the single turnover he committed. It came only 48 hours after he turned the ball over 11 times in what he called a “terrible” Game 1 night.

Advertisement

The performance brought to mind a question Rivers was asked before Game 1, about why some might be overlooking the seventh-seeded Mavericks’ chances for an upset. Rivers said not to include him in such talk, citing the influence of Doncic, Dallas’ second-year superstar in the making.

“I’ve never played against a team that has a top-five player that you can look by,” Rivers said Monday. “It’s just impossible to do that, so as long as we don’t, we’ll be fine.”

The Clippers did not overlook Doncic but had few answers without Patrick Beverley, the starting guard whose defense harassed Doncic in Game 1. On the game’s first possession, Doncic dribbled toward the rim after receiving a screen near the three-point line and, given a sliver of space between himself and George, lobbed an alley-oop to Maxi Kleber for a dunk. The Mavericks would never trail again.

Advertisement

At halftime, Doncic had three fouls – his last drawn only 4.6 seconds before halftime, 23 feet from the basket – but 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

At the shoot-around Wednesday morning, Beverley reported discomfort in the left calf he strained Aug. 4. Rivers didn’t put a timetable on Beverley’s return, but he’d missed five games after initially hurting it.

Beverley’s replacement, Reggie Jackson, had injected scoring and ballhandling into the Clippers’ bench unit since his signing in February, but was “up and down” during the seeding round, in Rivers’ assessment. For every three-pointer he splashed, there were transition drives forced and defensive assignments missed.

“On his good nights, I think he’s very solid defensively, he is more of a point guard than a scorer and gets everybody going and then allows it to come to him,” Rivers said. “I guess on his bad nights is when he tries to force things and then he takes a step back defensively, so we need the one that really sets the tone defensively first, point guard, and then play from there.”

Advertisement

Jackson was removed less than five minutes after tipoff after a start that portended one of his “bad nights,” but the Clippers’ issues were hardly his alone. Trying to slow Doncic’s pick-and-rolls, the Clippers tried everything to force the ball out of his hands. But Dallas began the second quarter like it had the first, with another 15-2 run building a lead that grew to 17 points.

It would be only five at halftime with Jackson a major factor. His three three-pointers within six minutes in the second quarter helped cut a 12-point Clippers deficit to six.

Jackson went cold after halftime, failing to score, but George scored nine of his 14 points in the third quarter to bring the Clippers within two points in the final minutes. It was as close as they would come to seizing the lead.

Three takeaways:

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard joined Bob McAdoo as the only players in franchise history with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. McAdoo achieved it in 1976.

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell played 15 minutes in Game 1 and his minutes restriction was increased to 22 Wednesday. He scored 10 points but missed six free throws.

After missing five free throws in all of Game 1, the Clippers had six misses midway through Wednesday’s second quarter. They would finish 30 for 39 from the line.

Greif reported from Los Angeles.