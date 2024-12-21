Norman Powell’s 28 points not enough to save Clippers from loss to Mavericks

Clippers guard Norman Powell pulls up for an open jumper during a 113-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Quentin Grimes scored 20 points off the bench, 14 in the fourth quarter, leading eight Mavericks in double figures as Dallas beat the Clippers 113-97 on Saturday night despite missing leading scorer Luka Doncic.

Norman Powell scored 28 points for the Clippers, who split a two-game series at Dallas. James Harden and Kevin Porter Jr. each added 19.

Klay Thompson scored 16 points, and Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 each.

Irving, Dallas’ second-leading scorer who averages 23.9 points, missed the previous game with a sore shoulder.

Doncic, fifth in the NBA with 28.9 points per game, missed his second consecutive game with a left heel contusion.

During one stretch midway through the final period, Grimes hit consecutive three-pointers and was then fouled behind the arc on Dallas’ next shot and hit all three free throws.

The Mavericks outscored the Clippers 31-18 in the second period to lead 54-40 at halftime, outshooting them 47.8% to 22.2%.

Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 15 rebounds for his 19th double-double.

Harden passed Tim Duncan to move into 16th place in NBA career scoring with 26,503 points.

Dereck Lively II had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Dallas improved to 6-2 without Doncic.

Irving was one of 10 before hitting a second-chance three with 1:07 to play in the first half. From that point, he shot five of 15 with two three-pointers.

The Mavericks led in bench points 46-24 paced by Grimes, Daniel Gafford with 13 and Naji Marshall with 12.