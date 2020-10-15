Clippers finalizing deal to hire Tyronn Lue as next coach

After parting ways with Doc Rivers last month, the Clippers wanted a coach with a different perspective guiding their team.

Steve Ballmer and the Clippers believe they’ve found that person by looking one seat to Rivers’ side.

Tyronn Lue, the championship-credentialed coach who served last season as an assistant to Rivers, is in negotiations with the franchise to become its next coach, with the sides optimistic a deal will be finalized, three people with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Thursday.

Lue’s staff will include Chauncey Billups, the former All-Star point guard who served last season as the team’s television analyst, and Larry Drew, a former head coach in Atlanta, Milwaukee and Cleveland, where he was part of Lue’s staff as well, the people said.

In the second-head coaching job of his career, Lue will attempt to re-create the results of the first. With Cleveland, Lue coached LeBron James and the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals and won the 2016 championship for a franchise that was in its fifth decade without a title.

Sound familiar?

In 50 seasons, the Clippers have yet to reach a conference final, let alone taste the champagne from a championship.

The 43-year-old Lue, who was 128-83 with the Cavaliers, came close to coaching the Lakers in 2019 thanks to the Larry O’Brien Trophy on his resume and the relationship he’d formed with James in the process. But three months after Lue’s potential union with the Lakers fell apart, Rivers successfully recruited his former point guard in Orlando, whom he had worked with previously as an assistant with the Celtics and Clippers, to rejoin his staff for the season, anticipating that Lue would be a prime candidate for coaching openings in 2020.

One opening turned out to be unexpected: the Clippers.

After losing in the second round to Denver, despite holding a 3-1 series lead, several people within the organization expressed embarrassment over the outcome, which fell short of the team’s expressed championship expectations. Internally, it was believed soon after the season’s end that Rivers would return for his eighth season. Yet in several conversations following the early exit, Ballmer and Rivers weren’t aligned on a vision for how to rebound stronger next season. Ballmer, who believed the team had made key upgrades and progress in other departments yet had stagnated on the court, made the choice to find a new coach.

Lue’s year around the team helped his candidacy as players and staff became more familiar with his coaching style, and players are pleased with the choice of Lue, one person said.

“The guys have a lot of respect for him,” said one person who had spoken with players about the decision to hire Lue. “He’s a championship coach. He already knows the guys, and the transition should be seamless.”

The time spent as an assistant helped him build relationships with the team’s pair of all-stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Yet the Clippers sought a coach capable of showcasing not only their stars, but emerging contributors and young players too. They include starting center Ivica Zubac and guard Landry Shamet and young players such as guard Terance Mann and center Mfiondu Kabengele, a first-round draft pick in 2019.

Times staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.