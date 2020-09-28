Doc Rivers is out as Clippers coach

Doc Rivers is out as coach of the Clippers, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The Clippers, who finished second in the Western Conference this season, were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the third-seeded Denver Nuggets after taking a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series. In six playoff appearances, the Clippers never made it to the conference finals.

Rivers joined the Clippers before the 2013-14 season and in his seven seasons helped build a team into a championship contender. He was the fifth-longest-tenured coach upon his departure, behind only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Dallas’ Rick Carlisle and Portland’s Terry Stotts.