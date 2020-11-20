Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Clippers

NBA free agency: How the Clippers roster is taking shape

All-Star forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard celebrate during a Clippers game against the Rockets last season.
All-Star forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are under contract to the Clippers for two more years, although each can decline their player option after this coming season.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
A look at how the Clippers’ roster is coming together during free agency, which opens at 3 p.m. PST Friday and continues through next week.

Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Experience

Patrick Beverley, G, 6-1, 180, 8 years

Amir Coffey, F, 6-7, 210, 1 year

Paul George, F, 6-8, 220, 10 years

Mfiondu Kabengele, F-C, 6-9, 250, 1 year

Luke Kennard, G, 6-5, 206, 3 years

Kawhi Leonard, F, 6-7, 225, 9 years

Terance Mann, G,-F, 6-5, 215, 1 year

Joakim Noah, C, 6-11, 232, 13 years

Daniel Oturu, C, 6-10, 240, Rookie

Justin Patton, C, 6-11, 240, 3 years

Jay Scrubb, G, 6-6, 220, Rookie

Lou Williams, G, 6-1, 175, 15 years

Ivica Zubac, C, 7-0, 240, 4 years

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

