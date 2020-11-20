NBA free agency: How the Clippers roster is taking shape
A look at how the Clippers’ roster is coming together during free agency, which opens at 3 p.m. PST Friday and continues through next week.
Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Experience
Patrick Beverley, G, 6-1, 180, 8 years
Amir Coffey, F, 6-7, 210, 1 year
Paul George, F, 6-8, 220, 10 years
Mfiondu Kabengele, F-C, 6-9, 250, 1 year
Luke Kennard, G, 6-5, 206, 3 years
Kawhi Leonard, F, 6-7, 225, 9 years
Terance Mann, G,-F, 6-5, 215, 1 year
Joakim Noah, C, 6-11, 232, 13 years
Daniel Oturu, C, 6-10, 240, Rookie
Justin Patton, C, 6-11, 240, 3 years
Jay Scrubb, G, 6-6, 220, Rookie
Lou Williams, G, 6-1, 175, 15 years
Ivica Zubac, C, 7-0, 240, 4 years
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.