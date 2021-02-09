Clippers guard Patrick Beverley travels with team, Paul George does not

After missing eight consecutive games because of an injured right knee, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley traveled with the team to Minnesota to begin a two-game trip with the hope of returning to the court.

“That’s what we’re hoping,” coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday before practice at Target Center.

Beverley also took part in an on-court workout before tipoff of Sunday’s loss to Sacramento, as he began ramping up toward a return, and worked out Monday as well, Lue said. The coach said Beverley is questionable to play against the Timberwolves.

“We got a practice today, so just kind of see how he reacts to that,” Lue said.

For the Clippers (17-8), the encouraging possibility that one hurt starter could be back was tempered by the fact that another, star Paul George, remained in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from swelling in the bone of a toe on his right foot.

The injury already cost him two games, both Clippers losses, and he will miss Wednesday’s matchup a and Friday’s game in Chicago as well. The injury requires rest but George is expected to be able to participate in some active recovery as well.

Lue has given no timetable for George’s recovery.

“We’ll re-evaluate when we get back,” Lue said.

