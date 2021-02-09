Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley travels with team, Paul George does not

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has missed the last eight games because of an injured right knee.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

After missing eight consecutive games because of an injured right knee, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley traveled with the team to Minnesota to begin a two-game trip with the hope of returning to the court.

“That’s what we’re hoping,” coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday before practice at Target Center.

Beverley also took part in an on-court workout before tipoff of Sunday’s loss to Sacramento, as he began ramping up toward a return, and worked out Monday as well, Lue said. The coach said Beverley is questionable to play against the Timberwolves.

“We got a practice today, so just kind of see how he reacts to that,” Lue said.

Advertisement

Clippers

Clippers have no answer for De’Aaron Fox in loss to Kings

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka.

Clippers

Clippers have no answer for De’Aaron Fox in loss to Kings

The Clippers have a reputation for strong third quarters, but a second-half surge never materialized in their 113-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

For the Clippers (17-8), the encouraging possibility that one hurt starter could be back was tempered by the fact that another, star Paul George, remained in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from swelling in the bone of a toe on his right foot.

The injury already cost him two games, both Clippers losses, and he will miss Wednesday’s matchup a and Friday’s game in Chicago as well. The injury requires rest but George is expected to be able to participate in some active recovery as well.

Lue has given no timetable for George’s recovery.

Advertisement

“We’ll re-evaluate when we get back,” Lue said.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement