Clippers back at full strength tonight for Jazz rematch

For the first time in nearly a month, the Clippers’ starting lineup is back together at full strength.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum were all cleared to play Friday against Western Conference-leading Utah after various injuries sidelined the trio in recent days, coach Tyronn Lue said before tipoff at Staples Center. In addition, reserve guard Luke Kennard, who missed Wednesday’s loss against Utah because of a sore right knee, also will be available to play.

The Jazz also got a key player back. After missing six games because of a hamstring injury, guard Mike Conley, who has produced a borderline All-Star-caliber season, is healthy and will be played within the same rotations he was used to before his injur, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Conley, as well as George, Leonard, Batum and Kennard, all will be playing a restricted amount of minutes, their coaches said.

Those returns set up a game that will be the best picture yet of two contenders at or near the top of the West standings. The Jazz (24-5) have won 20 of their last 21 games following Wednesday’s 18-point win against the short-handed Clippers. That loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the Clippers (21-9), who are currently in third place in the West, one game behind the Lakers.

George missed seven games because of swelling in a bone on the toe of his right foot but no longer has pain or swelling after a few days of full-court workouts, Lue said. A bruised left leg sidelined Leonard for three games and Batum missed two because of a concussion. That trio, along with guard Patrick Beverley and center Serge Ibaka, will start together for the first time since Jan. 24.

George, Leonard, Batum and Kennard have accounted for 68.8 points per game this season.

“Those are pretty good players, especially [George and Leonard],” Snyder said. “I think there’s no mystery for our guys: The level of respect for their team, the way they’re coached, the way they play. We’ll have to play well to win, I think, on a lot of levels.”