James Harden scores 41 as Clippers blow out Jazz amid optimism about Kawhi Leonard

Clippers guard James Harden, right, drives on Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton in the first half of the Clippers 144-107 win Monday at the Intuit Dome. Harden scored 24 points in the first quarter.

Kawhi Leonard walked past the media in the Clippers’ locker room with a plate of food in his hands, his mood seemingly good. He even spoke to the media — as short as it was.

“What’s up?” Leonard said. “What’s up? What’s up?”

Indeed, what is up with Leonard and when will he make his season debut after missing the first 27 games of the season because of a right knee injury?

Before the Clippers’ 144-107 win over the Utah Jazz at the Intuit Dome on Monday night, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked about the team’s practice plans for Leonard and whether he would join them on their upcoming trip to Dallas and Memphis.

“Um, not sure about traveling right now,” Lue said. “It hasn’t been determined yet. So, we’ll see going forward after tonight, tomorrow, kind of get a chance to reassess everything and kind of go after tomorrow. See what happens.”

The Clippers, who saw James Harden blast off for 41 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including seven for 11 on three-pointers against the Jazz, are off the next two days before playing the Mavericks on Thursday and Saturday. The Clippers finish their trip against Memphis on Dec. 23.

Lue was asked how Leonard’s progress after the forward took part in two non-contact practice sessions last week.

“Progressed very well,” Lue said, “yeah, progressed very well.”

So is Leonard close to returning, perhaps in the next three or four games or in a couple of weeks?

“I’m not sure,” Lue said.

Lue was then asked who might know the answer, laughing before saying Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, would be the one to ask.

“You talk to them,” Lue said. “You’re trying to get me in trouble, man.”

Lue was told that reporters didn’t want to make any wrong assumptions about Leonard’s potential return timeline.

“And I don’t want to say the wrong thing,” Lue said, laughing. “So, I don’t know.”’

But Lue did provide some room for optimism.

“There is a chance he might travel,” Lue said. “That hasn’t been determined yet, so we’ll find out.”

Leonard last played in April, in Game 3 of the first round against the Mavericks.

He worked out with USA Basketball in Las Vegas in July, but eventually was sent home and didn’t play in the Paris Olympics.

Leonard averaged a team-best 23.7 points per game last season, with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Clippers keep pushing on without Leonard, who watched the game from the bench on his bobblehead night.

And in a game the Clippers notched their season high for points, it was Harden who pressed on in a big way by becoming the ninth player in franchise history to have multiple 40-plus point games in a single season.

Harden had 24 points in the first quarter, the second-most points scored in a single quarter in Clippers history. He was six for nine from the field, five for seven from three-point range and seven for eight from the free-throw line in the quarter.

His work helped the Clippers open an 81-47 lead at the half and allowed them to coast in from there.