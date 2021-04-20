Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

The sore right foot that sidelined Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard last week for three games will knock him out of the game at Portland on Tuesday night and beyond, after the team announced his foot will be reevaluated sometime next week.

Leonard has been “managing right foot soreness,” the team said.

With four weeks before the NBA’s postseason begins, the Clippers have three starters whose returns to the court remain unknown.

Coach Tyronn Lue has offered no timetable on the progress of center Serge Ibaka’s back. He has not played since March 14.

Advertisement

Guard Patrick Beverley fractured his left hand April 8 in a victory against Phoenix, an injury the team said at the time would be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

Now the injury to Leonard, the team’s leading scorer at 25.7 points per game, has moved from day to day to slightly more long-term.

The Clippers (40-19) sit in third place in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday. The team’s announcement suggests Leonard also will miss a home game against Memphis on Wednesday and a game at Houston on Friday. The team also will face New Orleans on Monday and Phoenix on April 28.