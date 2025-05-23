Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and pairings

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Stengel Field

DIVISION III

#2 University 8, #1 Jefferson 1

DIVISION II

#7 Port of Los Angeles 6, #4 Chavez 5

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Dodger Stadium

DIVISION I

#2 Carson vs. #1 Banning, 10 a.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement