High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION III
#2 University 8, #1 Jefferson 1
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles 6, #4 Chavez 5
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Dodger Stadium
DIVISION I
#2 Carson vs. #1 Banning, 10 a.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.
