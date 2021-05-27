Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

The Clippers said back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Ibaka played only six minutes during a Game 2 loss at Staples Center that saw the Mavericks claim a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. After the 127-121 loss, Ibaka returned to the court for conditioning drills.

Ibaka missed 30 games this season because of what he later called a pinched nerve in his back. Though he returned during the regular season’s penultimate game, he said at the time his back was not 100% healthy.

Dallas listed forward Maxi Kleber as questionable to play because of a sore right Achilles. Kleber has been Kawhi Leonard’s primary defender throughout the series, and was also listed as questionable for Game 2 before ultimately scoring 13 points. J.J. Redick remains out because of an Achilles injury.