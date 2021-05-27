Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

Clippers center Serge Ibaka tries to block a shot by Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of their playoff series at Staples Center.
Clippers center Serge Ibaka tries to block a shot by Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of their playoff series at Staples Center.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
The Clippers said back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Ibaka played only six minutes during a Game 2 loss at Staples Center that saw the Mavericks claim a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. After the 127-121 loss, Ibaka returned to the court for conditioning drills.

Ibaka missed 30 games this season because of what he later called a pinched nerve in his back. Though he returned during the regular season’s penultimate game, he said at the time his back was not 100% healthy.

Dallas listed forward Maxi Kleber as questionable to play because of a sore right Achilles. Kleber has been Kawhi Leonard’s primary defender throughout the series, and was also listed as questionable for Game 2 before ultimately scoring 13 points. J.J. Redick remains out because of an Achilles injury.

If the Clippers can’t defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, it’ll be their biggest meltdown yet. What do they do next?

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

