Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms
The Clippers said back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
Ibaka played only six minutes during a Game 2 loss at Staples Center that saw the Mavericks claim a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. After the 127-121 loss, Ibaka returned to the court for conditioning drills.
Ibaka missed 30 games this season because of what he later called a pinched nerve in his back. Though he returned during the regular season’s penultimate game, he said at the time his back was not 100% healthy.
Dallas listed forward Maxi Kleber as questionable to play because of a sore right Achilles. Kleber has been Kawhi Leonard’s primary defender throughout the series, and was also listed as questionable for Game 2 before ultimately scoring 13 points. J.J. Redick remains out because of an Achilles injury.
Plaschke: A first-round loss to Mavericks could have far-reaching implications for Clippers
Plaschke: A first-round loss to Mavericks could have far-reaching implications for Clippers
If the Clippers can’t defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, it’ll be their biggest meltdown yet. What do they do next?
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.