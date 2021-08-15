Clippers acquire Eric Bledsoe in trade with Grizzlies
The Clippers are set to acquire point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a person with knowledge of the trade not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Clippers will part with veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo as well as second-year center Daniel Oturu in the deal.
Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game last season in 71 games with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Bledsoe is under contract for two more seasons at approximately $37 million. He began his career with the Clippers, playing three seasons before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal in July 2013 that netted Los Angeles JJ Redick and Jared Dudley.
