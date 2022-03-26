Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Amir Coffey promoted by Clippers, becomes eligible for postseason

Clippers forward Amir Coffey fights for control of the ball against 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
Clippers forward Amir Coffey fights for control of the ball against 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

In becoming a mainstay of the Clippers’ rotation during the team’s rash of injuries and absences, Amir Coffey provided a much-needed boost.

Now he’ll be available to help them in the postseason.

The Clippers on Saturday converted the contract of the 6-foot-8, third-year wing who has been one of the team’s most improved players from a two-way to a standard NBA deal for the rest of the season — making him eligible to play in the postseason. The Clippers are bound for the play-in tournament and as the all-but-assured eighth seed in the Western Conference will have two chances to advance to a first-round playoff series.

Coffey is averaging 23 minutes per game and has started 28 times this season while averaging nearly nine points. Coach Tyronn Lue’s growing confidence in Coffey is seen in his increased usages as a ballhandler in pick-and-roll plays.

Advertisement

To make room for Coffey on what was a full, 15-man roster, the team waived forward Semi Ojeleye, who had been used sparingly since his February acquisition in a trade with Milwaukee.

The Clippers are also signing point guard Xavier Moon to a two-way contract, filling the slot that opened with Coffey’s promotion.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 22: Jason Preston #17 of the LA Clippers walks off the court against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Clippers

A season lost to injury: How Clippers rookie Jason Preston perseveres

An inside look how the Clippers’ Jason Preston, an underdog since high school, stays on track with rehab and the game in an injury-derailed rookie season.

Moon impressed the Clippers in December and January when he spent one month with the team on a series of 10-day contracts. He had since returned to the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement