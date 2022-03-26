Amir Coffey promoted by Clippers, becomes eligible for postseason

In becoming a mainstay of the Clippers’ rotation during the team’s rash of injuries and absences, Amir Coffey provided a much-needed boost.

Now he’ll be available to help them in the postseason.

The Clippers on Saturday converted the contract of the 6-foot-8, third-year wing who has been one of the team’s most improved players from a two-way to a standard NBA deal for the rest of the season — making him eligible to play in the postseason. The Clippers are bound for the play-in tournament and as the all-but-assured eighth seed in the Western Conference will have two chances to advance to a first-round playoff series.

Coffey is averaging 23 minutes per game and has started 28 times this season while averaging nearly nine points. Coach Tyronn Lue’s growing confidence in Coffey is seen in his increased usages as a ballhandler in pick-and-roll plays.

To make room for Coffey on what was a full, 15-man roster, the team waived forward Semi Ojeleye, who had been used sparingly since his February acquisition in a trade with Milwaukee.

The Clippers are also signing point guard Xavier Moon to a two-way contract, filling the slot that opened with Coffey’s promotion.

Moon impressed the Clippers in December and January when he spent one month with the team on a series of 10-day contracts. He had since returned to the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario.