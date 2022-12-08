Paul George and Clippers powerless against Jimmy Butler in loss to Heat

Trying to protect a withering lead Wednesday in Orlando, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue saw a defense unable to stop the Magic’s comeback.

One night later in south Florida, with the Clippers this time in the position of having to play from behind and needing their defense once again, Miami’s Jimmy Butler hit every big shot that mattered.

Butler made a tough runner with 2:43 to play to push the Heat’s lead to six. He scored again with 2:05 left to push it to eight. For good measure, his jumper from 15 feet with 57 seconds to play held the advantage at five.

Advertisement

In all, Butler scored Miami’s final eight points in a 115-110 win — and in a fourth quarter Miami won by eight points — and he finished with 26 points, with eight assists to push the Clippers (14-13) to a second consecutive loss. In a game with no flow, each team taking turns making small runs and never leading by more than 10 points, Butler’s late buckets broke the deadlock.

Paul George led the Clippers with 29 points, making a season-high five three-pointers.

The Clippers were outscored by 26 points in the paint, and committed 10 more turnovers than the Heat.

In his first game back from illness, Marcus Morris Sr. scored 11 points.

Though Kawhi Leonard is still not playing on consecutive nights, missing Thursday’s game, George suited up and was held to another carefully monitored minutes allotment one night after he and Leonard started the extra period in Orlando on the bench after nearing their limit of available minutes. The team has been exceptionally cautious with the All-Star duo since returning from injury Monday in Charlotte — so much so that beginning Monday, his lineups have been dictated by a card spelling out exactly when certain players can play — and both stars felt the caution has been well-intentioned but overly limiting, also.

Coach Tyronn Lue defended the team’s medical staff, which helps determine the playing time, as doing a “great job.”

Clippers Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard returns and hits game-winning shot against Hornets Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return for the Clippers, who edge the Hornets with second unit providing a critical rally to begin a four-game trip.

“I know they wanted to play but I just took the lead like, ‘No, this is it. We should have played when we was up 18.’ We could have won the game and it wouldn’t have been a factor,” Lue said. “With that being said we’ve just got to be smart.”

That defense was tighter in Thursday’s opening quarter, funneling Miami into midrange shots, but the 10-point lead it helped build with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter was gone only three minutes later after 13 unanswered points by Miami.

Turnover woes returned in the third quarter, with point guard Reggie Jackson throwing an easily intercepted pass, committing a carry and then a travel by himself within just five minutes, a streak that pushed the Clippers’ turnover total to more than double Miami’s six.

George checked in for his final shift with seven minutes remaining and the Clippers down two.

Terance Mann, after 19 points the night before in Orlando, did not play while in the league’s concussion protocol. He’d slammed into Orlando’s Kevon Harris on the final play of overtime and crumpled onto the court. Lue did not yet know whether Mann would be available Saturday in the trip’s finale in Washington.