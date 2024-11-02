Clippers fade in second half against Thunder to remain winless at Intuit Dome

Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the first half of the Clippers’ 105-92 loss at the Intuit Dome on Saturday.

The game was supposed to be a test of their endurance, a test to see how the Clippers could handle playing a fourth game in seven days while facing the top team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers already have been tested this season, tests that gauged whether they could deliver late with a win hanging in the balance. It hasn’t gone well, with the Clippers losing three close games entering Saturday.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said the Thunder would “test our mentality and how we got to play.”

Lue wanted his group to play as well in the second half as they have typically played in the first half of games — to sustain the same effort.

The Clippers (2-4) failed to achieve that goal, losing 105-92 to the Thunder. The Clippers have lost three straight and are 0-4 at the Intuit Dome, their new home in Inglewood.

“So, like I said, just mentally being tough, being strong,” Lue said before the game. “We’re not the only ones playing this kind of schedule. So, we got to lock in and pay attention to details and just play better in the second half on both sides of the floor.”

The Clippers started strong in the first quarter, building a 13-point lead. They went six for 16 from three-point range, tying a franchise record for three-point attempts in the first quarter.

But they struggled with turnovers in the second quarter, giving the ball away eight times for 11 points. For the game, the Clippers had 22 turnovers.

Lue said before the game he wanted the Clippers to take care of the basketball. The Clippers entered averaging 16.4 turnovers per game, the sixth-worst in the NBA. They failed to cut down on the turnovers against the Thunder, who led the league in steals entering Saturday, averaging 13.8 per game.

By halftime the Thunder (6-0) cut the Clippers’ lead to 57-53. The Clippers were outscored 12-2 to start the fourth quarter, falling into a 13-point hole and failing to get any closer.

“...When we run our offense, we have a pretty good offense,” Lue said. “But when we play random basketball, we’re not that good right now. So, when we hold it (and) get stagnant, we’re not very good.”

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 24 points, but James Harden had just 12 points on four-for-13 shooting, with 13 rebounds. Ivica Zubac had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 25 points and nine assists.