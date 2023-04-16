Russell Westbrook gets into verbal altercation with fan during Suns playoff game

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook stands on the court during the second half of a playoff win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns said in a statement that the team is conducting a review after Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and a fan exchanged words at halftime of Sunday’s Clippers postseason series-opening victory.

The incident occurred inside a lounge called Club Gila River located on the floor level of Footprint Center, beneath the main concourse, which Westbrook was walking through on his way from the locker room back to the court to begin the second half.

The route is not the preferred path between the locker rooms and the floor, but is effectively a shortcut that players, including the Suns, have used since the arena underwent renovations and reopened during the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

The club area features security officers on its outside and inside exits. Westbrook was walking through with a member of the Clippers’ security team. A video of the moment did not show what prompted the exchange, but showed a fan standing up to face Westbrook as the point guard told him to “watch your mouth” and cursed. Another fan could be heard telling Westbrook, “talk about it, be about it,” as Westbrook left for the court.

Westbrook had already finished speaking with reporters after the Clippers’ 115-110 win by the time the video began to circulate on social media.