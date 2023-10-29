Clippers are too much for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

Clippers forward Paul George, center, shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during the first half of the Clippers’ 123-83 victory Sunday night.

Everyone came to Crypto.com Arena to get a look at Victor Wembanyama.

The Clippers, meanwhile, needed to get a look at themselves.

Forget, no matter how impossible it seemed Sunday, the spectacle of Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs rookie who hit the NBA carrying the highest expectations since LeBron James 20 years earlier. Because the Clippers had spent three weeks of preseason practices describing the great expectations they have for themselves — of playing with pace and physicality, with rejuvenated energy and tighter focus, all to give themselves a chance to play up to their unfulfilled championship ambitions.

Yet after living up to those ideals in Wednesday’s opener, they fell far short Friday in Utah while being crushed on the glass, loose with turnovers and not sharp enough in the final minute. Three games into the season, the Clippers arrived Sunday for a test not only of keeping in check the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, but whether they could keep their preseason promises.

In this 123-83 Clippers victory, they did.

“The league’s never seen a guy like this,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said of the 19-year-old Wembanyama, but fans hoping to see something memorable in his third career game instead watched a show of force from the Clippers’ collection of 30-year-olds.

Two nights after attempting just four shots in Utah, Russell Westbrook made eight of his 13 for 19 points. George matched his scoring total, while Kawhi Leonard scored 21. The team’s starters shot 54%, 40% on three-pointers and outrebounded San Antonio’s starters by five.

Lue has challenged stars George and Leonard to “set the tone” defensively from the opening quarter, and George answered with five steals in the game’s first seven minutes, a career-high for George in a single quarter. Even with the Clippers appearing to rush some shots when Wembanyama was in the vicinity, they built a 13-point lead halfway through the opening quarter.

Then Lue rested George and Leonard together and the reserves who took their place struggled to score, an issue that is already becoming a trend. The Clippers scored only three points over the final five minutes of the first quarter, and their lead was pared to six. The ragged finish beget a rapid response. The Clippers’ 10-2 start to the second quarter widening a lead that was never within single digits the rest of the night. They scored 33 points in the second quarter — four fewer than San Antonio managed all half while falling behind by 19. It was the fewest points allowed by the Clippers in a first half since April 6, 2022.

The Clippers’ most jarring failure in Friday’s reality-check loss was the 33 second-chance points they allowed, and for Lue, what puzzled most was that Utah’s smaller players were often the most successful at beating the Clippers to rebounds.

“We knew coming to the game that we had to be better,” said Lue, who had his team practice Saturday, which was somewhat unusual given it was the day after a road game, with only one day between games.

On Sunday, San Antonio finished with only eight second-chance points and six offensive rebounds. Not even Wembanyama could jolt the Spurs to life. The rookie has regularly produced highlights throughout the preseason and his first two games, his length creating preposterous angles for opponents to work around.

He influenced how the Clippers played, such as when reserve guard Bones Hyland drove baseline in the first half, saw Wembanyama waiting near the hoop and threw a pass to the three-point line — to his coach. But with 11 points on four-of-10 shooting and five rebounds, he did not influence the course of this game, his first as a professional in Los Angeles. He walked to the bench with the Spurs trailing by 27 with 6:55 to play in the final quarter as the Clippers inserted their own rookies.

