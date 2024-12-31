Clippers can’t keep pace with Spurs on second night of back-to-back games

Clippers center Ivica Zubac tries to score over Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the first half Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama closed out a historic month with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in 26 minutes, and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 122-86 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Wembanyama is the first player in league history with 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists and 40 three-pointers in a single month.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points, and Stephon Castle had 15 for the Spurs.

L.A. had won three straight, including a win Monday night in New Orleans, but was 11 for 41 shooting threes. James Harden led the Clippers with 17 points while Norman Powell added 15.

Wembanyama had 17 points in the opening quarter, matching the Clippers’ total. He only had four points in the second quarter, but two came on a dunk on a pass off the backboard from Chris Paul.

San Antonio captured a 25-point lead in the second quarter that swelled to 34 points in the fourth, enabling Wembanyama to exit from the contest with 8:39 remaining.

The Spurs held Clippers center Ivica Zubac to five points on two-for-seven shooting. On one play, Wembanyama reached back and stuffed Zubac under the rim with 9:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Wembanyama would get the ensuing inbounds pass from Paul and drilled his only three of the game.

Wembanyama has at least one block and one three-pointer in 24 consecutive games, the longest streak in league history. He also has a block in 67 straight games.

San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan did not play in the second half after injuring his lower back in the second quarter. He exited with 1:20 remaining in the first half with four points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

The Clippers are at Oklahoma City on Thursday.