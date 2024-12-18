Advertisement
Clippers

Injured Kawhi Leonard competes in full-contact Clippers practice, inches toward playing

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sits on the bench in street clothes and laughs with teammate James Harden
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, center right, participated in a full-contact practice on Wednesday as he works to recover from a knee injury,
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard participated in the “contact” part of practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, but coach Tyronn Lue said there still isn’t a timetable for the return of the team’s best player who has been out all season as he manages a right knee injury.

Leonard will travel with the Clippers for games at Dallas (Thursday and Saturday) and at Memphis (Monday), but he will not play in any of those games, Lue said. The Clippers then return home to play Golden State at Intuit Dome on Dec. 27.

“Well, he practiced today, five-on-five with contact,” Lue said Wednesday. “So, good seeing him out there doing that. It came out good. So, just continue the process and making sure we’re checking every box before he returns to play. … He’s going to travel, yes, but he will not play on this trip.”

Advertisement

Lue said the Clippers have days off to practice during the trip. Leonard could participate in those practices and will do rehabilitation work with the team’s medical staff.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Chicago Bulls guards Alex Caruso.

Clippers

Clippers ‘checking the boxes’ with Kawhi’s Leonard’s rehab, but when will he return?

The Clippers rule Kawhi Leonard out for their preseason finale after Tyronn Lue said he wasn’t sure if Leonard would play in the team’s regular-season opener.

It will be Leonard’s first trip of the regular season, his last since traveling with the team to Hawaii for training camp at the end of September.

“Just the same thing, just progressing,” Lue said about what the Clippers want to see out of Leonard on the road. “Just keep checking the boxes, making sure that when he gets done with the five-on-five, with the contact, making sure he doesn’t have any swelling, making sure he doesn’t have any setbacks. And he can get a lot of rehab and stuff done on the road with our team. That’s why he’s making the trip.”

Advertisement

Leonard has ramped up his practices in the past few weeks.

He last played in a game for the Clippers in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Mavericks on April 26.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives the ball against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton.

Clippers

James Harden scores 41 as Clippers blow out Jazz amid optimism about Kawhi Leonard

James Harden scores 24 points in the first quarter en route to a 41-point night to spearhead the Clippers’ 144-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.

“I can see him getting more excited,” Lue said. “He’s been putting in a lot of work to get to this point. So, today to do five-on-five with contact was a huge step for him. Like I said, we got to keep doing what we’re doing right now. The medical staff has been great. He’s great at putting in the work. So now we just got to continue to build off of it.”

Leonard has been viewed as 100% clear to participate in the practice sessions, but the Clippers still are being cautious.

Advertisement

“Yeah, he feels good,” Lue said. “We just got to make sure he continues to feel good. We don’t want anything where it’s one or two days and then it’s back to where he was at. So, that’s why we are taking the process slow. That’s why we are doing it the right way. He does feel good. So, we just got to make sure he can do it for long enough to check all these boxes, make sure the process is right and not just throw him back out there on the floor.”

More to Read

Clippers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement