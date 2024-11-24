Clippers begin road trip with rout of 76ers for fifth win in a row

Clippers guard James Harden reacts after scoring against the 76ers on Sunday evening in Philadelphia. He finished with a team-high 23 points in the the team’s fifth consecutive win.

James Harden had 23 points and eight assists, Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers coasted to a 125-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

The 76ers fell to 3-13, an improbable record for a team that opened the season as a strong betting favorite to win the Eastern Conference. The 76ers played again withoutAll-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, both out because of knee injuries.

Harden was booed every time he touched the ball by 76ers fans who have not forgotten how he left the team in a lurch when he demanded a trade ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Clippers led by as many as 33 points when Kevin Porter Jr.’s floater in the third quarter made it 95-62 while cruising to their fifth consecutive win.

The Clippers shot around 60% from the floor for most of the game and helped empty the arena early of fans with plenty of time to catch the Eagles’ kickoff later that night.

Jared McCain scored 18 points and Tyrese Maxey had 17 for Philadelphia.

The Clippers continue their four-game road trip Monday at NBA champion Boston.

Philadelphia hopes a couple more days of rest can get Embiid and George in the lineup Wednesday against Houston.