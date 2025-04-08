Ivica Zubac’s double-double helps Clippers beat Spurs without Kawhi Leonard

Clippers guard James Harden looks to shoot during the team’s win over San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome.

The Clippers’ playoff fortunes rest in their hands and all they have to do is keep winning, increasing their chances of being a top-six team in the crowded Western Conference.

If the team can clinch a top-six seed, the Clippers would avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament.

They took another step toward achieving their goal by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 122-117 on Tuesday night at the Intuit Dome behind the dominance of center Ivica Zubac.

Advertisement

Zubac had 24 points and 20 rebounds, his fourth game of the season with at least 20 points and rebounds, tied for the second most in the NBA. He also had five assists, making Zubac the first Clipper since Elton Brand in 2005 to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game. It also was Zubac’s 12th straight double-double, the longest streak by a Clipper since Chris Paul had 14 in 2013.

The Clippers have won five straight games and 12 of their last 14.

By getting this win despite Kawhi Leonard sitting out, the Clippers (47-32) moved to fourth in the West, one game behind the third-seeded Lakers. The Clippers, who have three regular-season games left, would have home-court advantage in the first round if they remain in the fourth spot.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that getting “whole,” having James Harden take his game to another level and having new players Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons ease their way into the system led to improved play.

Advertisement

“Being healthy, we kind of showed what we can do and who we can be,” Lue said. “And so, I think the trades, I think Kawhi being healthy, I think James playing at a higher level, I think it has really been good for us.”

The Clippers decided not to have Leonard play in a second straight set of back-to-back games, citing right knee injury management as the reason for letting him rest against the Spurs.

Leonard is supposed to play Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, the team with the second-best record in the Western Conference. The Clippers then finish the regular season Friday at Sacramento and Sunday at Golden State.

Advertisement

Leonard played in his first back-to-back game of the season last weekend against the Dallas Mavericks. But Lue said Leonard was held out of the Spurs game “because we knew he would have three days off” before playing again.

“Instead, if he played a back-to-back now, he would have one day in between,” Lue said. “So, we just tried it out. It worked out. He feels good. But just being smart about it.”

Leonard’s absence didn’t stop the Clippers from rolling, with five of them scoring in double figures.

Norman Powell had 25 points. Harden came up one rebound short of a triple-double with 21 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Bogdanovic scored 19 off the bench and Derrick Jones Jr. 18.

Harrison Barnes led the Spurs with 24 points.