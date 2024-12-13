Clippers can’t keep pace during second half in loss to the Nuggets

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, knocks the ball away from Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, in the first half Friday night in Denver.

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 20 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-98 on Friday night despite a quiet game from Nikola Jokic.

Jokic, who scored 56 and 48 points in the last two games, had a season-low two assists and tied season lows with 16 points and seven rebounds.

James Harden had 15 points and nine turnovers for Los Angeles, which dropped its second in a row.

The Clippers scored 18 straight points in the second quarter to turn a 12-point deficit into a five-point lead. Denver missed eight shots and had 10 turnovers in nearly six minutes when Los Angeles was on its run.

The Nuggets answered that with a 23-5 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. Michael Porter Jr. scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter.

Denver held an opponent below 100 points for the first time since April 9.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night, with the Clippers hosting the Jazz and the Nuggets on the road at the Kings.