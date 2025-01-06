Clippers can’t recover after giving up 19-point lead in loss to Timberwolves

Clippers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball next to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley during the first half of the Clippers’ 108-106 loss Monday. Harden finished with 22 points.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 19-point first-half deficit to beat the Clippers 108-106 on Monday night.

Edwards, who had a career-high 53 points in Saturday’s loss at Detroit, finished 14 of 29 from the field, including a pair of late three-pointers for his eighth game this season of 30-plus points.

Naz Reid scored 18 off the bench and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 for Minnesota, which ended a three-game slide. Rudy Gobert had eight points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 25 points, James Harden added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 16 rebounds. The Clippers have lost three of four.

With the Wolves down by one, Edwards swished a step-back three with 1:12 to play. After Zubac missed a layup for the Clippers, Edwards drained another three with 34.4 seconds left for a 106-101 lead.

Takeaways

Clippers: In his second game back after missing the team’s first 34 while recovering from a right knee injury, Kawhi Leonard scored eight points on three-of-11 shooting. He had two assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes, 41 seconds.

Timberwolves: DiVincenzo started at point guard in place of Mike Conley, who came off the bench for the first time in his 131 games with the Timberwolves. In his 18th season overall, Conley entered averaging 8.0 points per game and shooting 34.9% from the field, both career lows. He finished with 11 points.

Key moment: The Clippers led 96-91 with 4:07 to go, but a three-point play and a three by Edwards put the Timberwolves up by one a minute later.

Key stat: Averaging 20.1 points per game, Julius Randle had five for Minnesota on two-of-10 shooting. He missed all three three-point attempts.

Up next: The Clippers are at Denver on Wednesday. The Timberwolves are at New Orleans on Tuesday.