Pacers pull away from Clippers in second half for big win

Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith drives past Clippers guard James Harden during the first half Sunday in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 12 assists for his 16th double-double of the season, Aaron Nesmith scored a season-high 19, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.

Haliburton scored 17 points in the third quarter, when the Pacers (32-23) took a 101-83 lead. The All-Star point guard shot nine of 14 overall with four three-pointers. He buried three-pointers on three consecutive third-quarter possessions as the Pacers opened a 90-69 lead.

Indiana made 13 of 20 shots to outscore L.A. 35-28 in the third quarter. The Pacers finished 46-of-84 shooting (54.8%).

The Pacers, who are an NBA-best 16-5 in 2025, had seven players score in double digits. Indiana center Myles Turner returned from a three-game injury absence with 17 first-half points.

The shorthanded Clippers (31-25) were without leading scorer Norman Powell (left knee soreness) and No. 3 scorer Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness). Powell averages 24.2 points per game and Leonard 16.9.

That meant veteran All-Star guard James Harden looked to take more shots — he shot nine of 17 with six three-pointers to finish with 31 points and 11 assists. Ivica Zubac added 22 points.

Leonard has played in just 16 games this season, but Powell’s absence proved problematic. The lack of scoring options became increasingly evident as Los Angeles steadily fell behind.

Up next

The Clippers visit Detroit on Monday.