Clippers’ high-flying Derrick Jones keeping grounded on defense

Over the course of what has become his best NBA season with the Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. has been seen leaping into the stratosphere to catch a lob pass from James Harden and then throwing down an exciting dunk. The crowd inside Intuit Dome usually goes into a frenzy from the spectacular play.

The Clippers public address announcer, Eric Smith, will then let loose with a “Flight 55 has been cleared for takeoff,” the 55 the number on Jones’ jersey.

In many ways, that particular play has been a microcosm of Jones’ play with the Clippers this season. He has been performing at a high level for the Clippers, his game reaching new heights.

“This really has been my first year I heard where people called me ‘Flight 55,’” said Jones, who has had other nicknames like “Airplane Jones” and “Airplane Mode” because of his leaping ability. “But it’s cool. I like Flight 55. It seems to get the fans hyped.”

As the Clippers continue to fight for a top-six playoff spot in the uber-competitive Western Conference and avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament, Jones has done his part.

His career highs in points (10.4 per game) and three-point shooting (35.6%) have provided them a lift. He’s shooting 51.6% from the field and is second on the team in offensive rebounds and third in steals (66).

“We all know defensively that’s where he stands out,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “But he’s got a career year in field-goal percentage, three-point percentage, minutes played, a lot of different things. He’s taken a huge step forward.”

Defense is where the 6-foot-6 Jones has found his niche.

His defensive rating is 111.4, making him one of the best in the NBA.

His assignments are always against the best the league has to offer — such as Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, the dynamic duo from the Celtics of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the top twosome with the Lakers, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“When I first came into the league, I wasn’t known for defense, I can tell you that,” Jones, who is dealing with a right groin strain, said. “But my rookie year in Phoenix, (Suns assistant coach) Earl Watson — I’ll always give him credit for that — he was a guy that, not forced me, but he was like, ‘Yo, this how you are going to get on the floor. You’re an undrafted rookie. The only way you are going to get on the floor is if you go out there, you lock up and you guard the best players.’

“That’s when I realized being long, athletic and having quickness to move my feet laterally and just being able to stay in front of guys is just a big part of it for me.”

Jones played alongside Doncic last season with the Dallas Mavericks, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Celtics.

They forged a friendship and a respect for each other.

“First of all, he’s an amazing guy just to be around,” Doncic said. “Second of all, his defense, his ability to jump, his ability to shoot — together, we were great I think. Obviously one guy I miss. We’ll get some dinner now that we’re in L.A.”

The Clippers signed Jones to a three-year, $30-million deal last summer after Paul George departed to for Philadelphia.

Jones, 28 and in his ninth season, appreciates the Clippers for showing him so much love.

Right down to his bobblehead night scheduled for Wednesday, when the Clippers host the Pistons.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had one and it’s amazing. I said in the video, ‘Mamma, I made it,’” Jones said, laughing “But, now, It’s just funny to me because I never had a bobblehead. Like I said before, I never felt like I had a secure place. Now I feel like that the organization has shown me nothing but love, the team shows me nothing but love, the fans show me nothing but love. So, I love it here.”