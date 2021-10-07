Dodgers vs. Cardinals HP

Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer tosses the baseball on the pitching mound during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) guards the plate but can’t make the tag after throwing a wild pitch allowing St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman (19) to score in the first inning of the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright deliver a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) breaks his bat as he hits into a double play with the bases loaded against the St Louis Cardinals in he third inning of the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright waves while leaving the field during the first inning at Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)