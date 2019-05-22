Watch Alex Verdugo throw out Kevin Kiermaier at third

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier thought he had a good chance of turning a double into a triple Tuesday night when his hard-hit ball skipped past Dodgers center fielder Alex Verdugo and off the wall.
Kiermaier thought wrong.
Verdugo made a spectacular play, picking the ball up off the track and launching it to Corey Seager, who was able to make the tag on Kiermaier at third for the first out of the inning.
“Verdugo made a heck of a play,” Kiermaier told the Tampa Bay Times. “It was amazing.”
He added: "Tip my cap. I’m trying to put the pressure on the defense and he made me pay.''
"I know he’s pretty fast so I just tried to get the ball quick,” Verdugo said after the game. “I saw that he was being aggressive and taking third. I really just tried giving myself the best chance of getting him out.”
At the time, the Dodgers were trying to preserve a three-run lead. It’s hard to tell who was more psyched about the play — Verdugo, who celebrated with a little hip action ...
… or pitcher Dylan Floro, who retired the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.