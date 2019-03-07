Brock Stewart prepared to endure another minor league odyssey in Dodgers' system

Clayton Kershaw (shoulder inflammation) extended his throwing program to 120 feet Wednesday and finished the session with several higher-intensity pitches from 60 feet. There is still no timetable for the left-hander to throw off a mound, but he’s throwing every day. “We’re going to continue to stretch him out,” manager Dave Roberts said. “For him to ramp up that intensity and to recover the next day and still feel good, that’s a good thing for us.” … Shortstop Corey Seager, who is recovering from elbow and hip surgeries, was not in camp Wednesday because of an illness. … Walker Buehler threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday for the third time this spring. The right-hander is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday and should pitch in an exhibition game by next week.