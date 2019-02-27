Clayton Kershaw to test shoulder again on Thursday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will play catch again Thursday to test his left shoulder. Kershaw has stopped throwing after playing catch on Monday. Roberts explained Kershaw “didn’t feel right” after four days without tossing a baseball as he dealt with shoulder inflammation.
“He just didn’t like the way it was coming out,” Roberts said. “With that, we wanted to take a step back and revisit on Thursday.”
Kershaw, 30, threw two bullpens and one live batting practice session before he was initially restricted and given anti-inflammatory medication. He has not undergone any tests on the shoulder and Roberts said an MRI exam is not scheduled for Kershaw, who was named the team’s opening-day starter for the ninth straight season last week. Roberts said the plan for opening day, which is scheduled for March 28 at Dodger Stadium, hasn’t changed.
“We’ve said it from the beginning, we have so much depth with our pitching,” Roberts said. “So I haven’t put any thought into opening day outside of Clayton.”
Kershaw spent nearly a month on the injured list because of a strained shoulder in 2014, but has not endured any shoulder problems that have cost him any games since. He’s missed time each of the last three seasons because of back and biceps injuries.
Seager faces live pitching
For the first time since last April, Corey Seager took swings against live pitching on Tuesday, clearing the final significant hurdle in his rehabilitation from elbow ligament-replacement and hip surgeries. Roberts said the shortstop could begin playing in minor league games next week, seemingly keeping Seager on track to be ready for opening day.
“It’s going as well as could be expected,” Roberts said.
Seager, 24, faced right-hander Pedro Baez in a live batting practice session Tuesday at Camelback Ranch. They engaged in a 10-pitch clash, which Seager won with a single, according to Roberts. Seager then made throws across the field from shortstop — a checkpoint he crossed this past weekend.
“Just to see the pitches, now take some swings,” Roberts said, “I thought it was a productive day for Corey.”