Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are aiming to be ready for Dodgers opening day

Urias has made the case for himself with an impressive spring, one he continued with another standout performance against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Sunday. The 22-year-old left-hander faced the minimum over three innings. He walked a batter — Nolan Arenado in the first inning — and struck out his final two hitters. His velocity rose as he went along, topping out at 97 mph in the third inning against Raimel Tapia, the last batter he faced. Tapia ended up hitting a groundball off Urias’s leg that caromed to third baseman Justin Turner, who threw out the speedy Tapia in time. Urias later said the leg was fine. He’s given up one run in six innings this spring.