Championship-caliber Dodgers team keeps showing it is the real deal

These are the Dodgers of 2019 and there will be no bad metaphors about them shooting off their own Fourth of July fireworks in their 5-1 win over the Padres, because they’ve been creating explosively spectacular beauty all summer. There will be no further mention of Ryu’s six scoreless innings or homers by Bellinger and the dramatic Max Muncy — he reached the right-field loge level, people — because these are sequels of sequels of sequels.