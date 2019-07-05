Dodgers don’t need late-game heroics to beat Padres and reach 60 wins

Their slugging efforts came in support of Hyun-Jin Ryu. In his final appearance before his scheduled All-Star game start, Ryu did not execute with the remarkable command he displayed for much of the first half. He entered the night with seven walks on the season and walked three Padres in his six innings Thursday. It was his first three-walk outing since April 21. It was uncharacteristic. And he was still more than effective enough.