Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger is target of hug-seeking fan for second straight game

For the second straight day, a Dodgers game was interrupted when a woman ran on to the field to hug right fielder Cody Bellinger on Monday. Sunday’s incident occurred at Dodger Stadium; Monday’s took place during the eighth inning at Chase Field.
Bellinger said he did not suspect the woman meant any harm because, like the woman Sunday, he noticed she had a phone in her hand. He recalled the woman asking for a hug before security ran her down and escorted her from the field.
“I had a feeling it was definitely a possibility just because it kind of blew up on social media,” Bellinger said. “I'm just trying to play a game. I don't think I should have to worry about who's going to come on the field and whatnot.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there’s “talk of increasing the security” around Bellinger to attempt to prevent another repeat.
“It kind of gains momentum and then it's kind of something that attracts more people,” Roberts said. “You just worry about Cody in the sense of something harmful gets in people's heads so we really got to be mindful of that and it's unfortunate that he's now got to worry about people coming on the field.”
Bellinger said he didn’t react to the woman, just standing there until the security guards raced over.
“I think it could be dangerous,” Bellinger said. “Although it's innocent right now, it could be dangerous. Yeah, definitely.”
The 23-year-old Bellinger is an early front-runner for the National League MVP award and is a finalist to start in the All-Star game after leading all players in votes during the first round of voting. He leads the majors in batting average (.353) while ranking second in on-base percentage (.466), second in slugging (.702) second in OPS (1.152), and third in home runs (25).