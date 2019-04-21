Cody Bellinger delivers in ninth inning to give Dodgers win over Brewers

Pitching at Miller Park for the first time since closing Game 7 of the National League Championship Series here in October, Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs on two hits across six innings in his second start of the season. His control was initially faulty -- he issued four walks, including two to Yelich, in the first three innings -- but he didn’t allow a hit until Orlando Arcia led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple into the right-field corner. Two batters later, Kershaw served up a slider over the plate to Cain. It landed just over the wall in left-center field.