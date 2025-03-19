Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs live updates: Roki Sasaki makes his MLB debut

Hernández: If Yoshinobu Yamamoto keeps this up, he absolutely can be ‘in the Cy Young conversation’

The Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five innings of one-run ball on Tuesday against the Cubs at the Tokyo Dome.

When Roki Sasaki signed with the Dodgers, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed that one of Sasaki’s goals was to become the first Japanese pitcher to win a Cy Young Award.

Another pitcher on the Dodgers could steal that distinction from Sasaki, and the most likely candidate might not even be Shohei Ohtani.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could beat his two countrymen to the honor, and considering how he pitched in the Dodgers’ season-opening 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, who’s to say he won’t?

“If he can do that, obviously health [permitting], I see no reason why he won’t be in the Cy Young conversation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.