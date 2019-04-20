Enrique Hernandez smashes a homer against Josh Hader to lift Dodgers over Brewers

Frustration with home-plate umpire Brian O’Nora mounted for the Dodgers in the seventh inning. Protests began when Austin Barnes led off the inning against left-hander Alex Claudio and had two pitches off the plate called for strikes. The second resulted in his strikeout. The next three batters reached base to bring up Justin Turner with the bases loaded and one out. He swung through the first pitch from right-hander Junior Guerra before taking a pitch he thought was down and out of the strike zone for strike two. He then took a ball and another pitch he thought wasn’t in the strike zone. O’Nora instead called strike three, perhaps influenced by former Dodger Yasmani Grandal’s elite framing skills behind the plate, for the second out.