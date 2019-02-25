Dodgers back in Bryce Harper hunt, meet with slugger in Las Vegas

Dodgers officials met with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper in Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The meeting occurred after Harper, a six-time all-star and former National League MVP, reportedly met with officials from the Philadelphia Phillies in Las Vegas, his hometown, on Friday and Saturday. Harper is reportedly seeking a 10-year deal north of $300-million. Manny Machado, the other 26-year-old star free agent during the offseason, signed a 10-year, $300-million deal with the San Diego Padres last week.
Los Angeles, however, sought a shorter-term pact with Harper during the winter. It is not known if the club has budged on the length of a possible contract.
Perhaps the most marketable and popular player in the majors, Harper’s on-field performance has been filled with year-by-year peaks and valleys. Last season, he batted .249 with 34 home runs and an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Washington Nationals. In 2015, he hit .330 with 42 home runs and a 1.109 OPS as he unanimously won the NL MVP award.