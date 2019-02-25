Dodgers back in Bryce Harper hunt, meet with slugger in Las Vegas

Perhaps the most marketable and popular player in the majors, Harper’s on-field performance has been filled with year-by-year peaks and valleys. Last season, he batted .249 with 34 home runs and an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Washington Nationals. In 2015, he hit .330 with 42 home runs and a 1.109 OPS as he unanimously won the NL MVP award.