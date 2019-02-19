Manny Machado and San Diego Padres agree to record-breaking $300-million deal

Manny Machado, the four-time all-star infielder, has agreed to a 10-year, $300-million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to a person familiar with the situation. His arrival signals another effort from the Padres to accelerate their rebuild, while turning attention toward Bryce Harper, the other unsigned star on the market.
Machado, 26, hit 37 home runs with a .905 on-base plus slugging percentage for the Baltimore Orioles and the Dodgers in 2018. His production dipped after joining the Dodgers in July, and he raised eyebrows with lapses in effort during the postseason. He still profiles as a player worth building around, as the Padres look to rise above .500 for the first time since 2010.
San Diego deemed Machado worthy of the largest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, although still shy of the 13-year, $325-million deal given by the Miami Marlins to Giancarlo Stanton in 2014. Machado can opt out of the deal after the fifth year, according to Yahoo Sports.
Machado joins a Padres team that won 66 games in 2018. The team had splurged in the winter before that season, paying $144 million for first baseman Eric Hosmer. Machado can now join him in the infield. He had to wait until position players reported to camp before taking the deal, as players groused about a slow-moving market.
Perhaps this is the thaw. With Machado signed, Harper can pick between the remaining suitors. He is believed to have received serious interest from the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals. Harper reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300-million extension offer from the Nationals last fall.
Harper was a six-time all-star for the Nationals. He won the National League MVP award in 2015. During the last three seasons, he has averaged 29 home runs and an .897 on-base plus slugging percentage.