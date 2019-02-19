Manny Machado and San Diego Padres agree to record-breaking $300-million deal

Machado, 26, hit 37 home runs with a .905 on-base plus slugging percentage for the Baltimore Orioles and the Dodgers in 2018. His production dipped after joining the Dodgers in July, and he raised eyebrows with lapses in effort during the postseason. He still profiles as a player worth building around, as the Padres look to rise above .500 for the first time since 2010.