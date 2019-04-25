Dodgers edge Cubs to finish trip with four wins in seven games

Every day, the Dodgers construct a lineup with various variables figured into the equation. None mean more than the opposing starting pitcher’s handedness. And the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this week presented a twist: left-handed starters for each game, after the Dodgers hadn’t faced one since April 5.
In the Dodgers’ 2-1 win Thursday, veteran left-hander Jon Lester toed the rubber at Wrigley Field for the Cubs after a stint on the injured list. He encountered a slightly different Dodgers lineup than Jose Quintana and Cole Hamels had faced the previous two games.
Alex Verdugo wasn’t in the lineup the first two games, but he was there Thursday. Corey Seager was given a scheduled day off as the Dodgers continue to monitor his workload in his return from Tommy John and hip surgeries. Chris Taylor filled his vacancy at shortstop, creating an opening for Verdugo, a left-handed hitter, in left field after he clubbed a three-run home run Wednesday.
Not that left-handed pitchers have stifled Verdugo this season. The gregarious rookie entered Thursday three for seven with a double, triple, and home run opposite left-handers. He improved the stat line against Lester, launching a ball to the right-center field gap for a leadoff triple in the fifth inning. He scored the game’s first run when Cubs shortstop Javier Baez -- one of baseball’s best defenders -- muffed a hard-hit groundball off Taylor’s bat.
Cody Bellinger -- the only other left-handed hitter in the lineup, and in the cleanup spot after batting sixth the previous two games -- supplied the Dodgers’ second run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after doubling off Lester in the fourth.
The win gave the Dodgers four wins in seven games on the trip that began with four in Milwaukee and ended with three in Chicago.
“I thought it was a good road trip, I really did,” manager Dave Roberts said.
Ross Stripling made his sixth start knowing it would be his final one for an undetermined duration. Rich Hill will take his place in the rotation when he makes his season debut Sunday, pushing Stripling to the bullpen. Stripling will serve primarily as a long reliever. Roberts labeled the role as an “aggressive” version of the role Julio Urias, whose workload is being closely monitored, has assumed since shifting to the bullpen last weekend.
Stripling’s goal was to continue his solid start to the season, to leave no doubt he is an effective starting pitcher when given the opportunity and ensure he gets the chance the next time a starter misses time. His final audition was short but strong. The right-hander logged 4 ⅔ scoreless innings before he was removed with a runner on third and two outs in the fifth. He allowed five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
The lack of support left Stripling on a short leash. After logging four scoreless innings, Stripling surrendered a leadoff double to Kyle Schwarber in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Mark Zagunis struck out and Ben Zobrist moved Schwarber to thirdwith a groundout on Stripling’s 76th pitch. He didn’t throw another one.
Pedro Baez walked Kris Bryant but got Anthony Rizzo to fly out to escape the inning.
The Dodgers doubled the margin in the eighth inning when Bellinger lifted a fly ball to center field, deep enough to score Seager, who had walked as a pinch-hitter, from third base.
Roberts decided to insert the struggling Joe Kelly to protect the two-run lead in the eighth inning. Kelly induced two groundouts to begin the inning, t, an atypically smooth start for the right-hander, who entered the appearance with a 9.82 earned-run average in 11 innings.
Turbulence followed. Baez launched a high 0-1 fastball off the wall in right field, missing a home run by a few feet. He settled for a single after a delayed start out of the batter’s box. Kelly rifled a full-count, 98-mph fastball by Daniel Descalso for the third out.
It was just the fourth time Kelly didn’t allow a run in 11 appearances this season. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning and surrendered a home run to Albert Almora Jr. before notching the save.