Dodgers edge Cubs to finish trip with four wins in seven games

Stripling’s goal was to continue his solid start to the season, to leave no doubt he is an effective starting pitcher when given the opportunity and ensure he gets the chance the next time a starter misses time. His final audition was short but strong. The right-hander logged 4 ⅔ scoreless innings before he was removed with a runner on third and two outs in the fifth. He allowed five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.