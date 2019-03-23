Justin Turner homers again in Dodgers' 10-4 loss to Diamondbacks

Arizona 10, Dodgers 4
ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin was initially slated to start Friday against the Diamondbacks, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was sick, so Gonsolin was scratched. Instead, Dennis Santana came over from minor league camp to get the start. Santana allowed three runs on three hits in three innings. … Kevin Quackenbush, one of the few non-roster invitees remaining in camp, allowed a hit in the scoreless inning.
AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Corey Seager played six innings and went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his second game with the Dodgers after elbow-ligament replacement and hip surgeries. He tested the elbow in the sixth inning when he made a backhanded stop in the hole and threw across his body to get the runner out at first base to end the inning. He then lined out to center field in his final at-bat. … Third baseman Justin Turner homered for the second straight day and third time in Cactus League play. He finished 2 for 3, pushing his spring batting average to .474. … Center fielder A.J. Pollock went 2 for 2 with a walk. … Outfielder Jeren Kendall, the Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, doubled in his first at-bat and homered in his second. The Vanderbilt product stumbled last season, striking out 158 times in 114 games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.
EXTRA BASES: Dustin May, the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, will travel with the team to California to pitch in the Freeway Series. The 21-year-old right-hander took a leap forward last season, when his fastball velocity sat in the mid-to-high-90s as he compiled a 3.39 earned-run average in 23 starts between high-A Rancho Cucamonga and double-A Tulsa. He has allowed a run in nine innings this spring.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers complete their Cactus League schedule Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch. Brock Stewart is scheduled to start on the mound for Los Angeles after Rich Hill (knee) was scratched. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.