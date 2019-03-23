Justin Turner homers again in Dodgers' 10-4 loss to Diamondbacks

AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Corey Seager played six innings and went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his second game with the Dodgers after elbow-ligament replacement and hip surgeries. He tested the elbow in the sixth inning when he made a backhanded stop in the hole and threw across his body to get the runner out at first base to end the inning. He then lined out to center field in his final at-bat. … Third baseman Justin Turner homered for the second straight day and third time in Cactus League play. He finished 2 for 3, pushing his spring batting average to .474. … Center fielder A.J. Pollock went 2 for 2 with a walk. … Outfielder Jeren Kendall, the Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, doubled in his first at-bat and homered in his second. The Vanderbilt product stumbled last season, striking out 158 times in 114 games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.